Edwards has 56% approval rating, poll says

Despite the state’s looming $1 billion budget shortfall and a contentious relationship with some GOP lawmakers, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards still enjoys a favorable approval rating halfway through his first term in office, according to the latest national survey of the most and least popular governors in America.

The Morning Consult survey of registered voters—conducted between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31—pegs Edwards approval rating at 56%. Roughly 27% of respondents disapproved of his performance in office and 18% didn’t have an opinion. The poll has a 2% margin of error.

Edwards is the highest ranking Democrat on the list. The survey found Republicans dominate the top of the popularity list, taking every spot in the top 10.

Charlie Baker of Massachusetts is No.1, with an approval rating of 69%. And at the bottom is—again—Chris Christie of New Jersey, with a 76% disapproval rating as he winds down his final term in office.

Morning Consult polled 253,393 registered voters nationally to conduct the fourth quarter survey.

