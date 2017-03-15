Edmonson to retire as head of Louisiana State Police amid travel scandal

State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson, who has led the agency for 10 years under two governors, will retire today under growing criticism over a lavish state-sponsored junket taken by troopers last fall.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ spokesman told The USA Today Network of Louisiana the governor will issue a statement at 11 a.m.

The state reportedly spent $33,000 in expenses and thousands more in overtime to send 15 troopers to a law enforcement conference in San Diego in October. Most of the troopers flew, but four who attended drove in a state SUV and diverted from a direct route to make side trips to Las Vegas, where they stayed in a casino resort as well as the Grand Canyon.

Edmonson said he was embarrassed by the revelation and pledged to conduct a full investigation. He also revamped travel rules and reassigned some of the troopers who made the side trips to Vegas and the Grand Canyon, but in the end his policy reform and repentance wasn’t enough to save his job.

The USA Today Network of Louisiana has the full story.