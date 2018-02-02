Economic Development Summit to feature governor, major industry representatives

Gov. John Bel Edwards and representatives from Sasol, DXC Technology and CenturyLink are headlining the 2018 Statewide Economic Development Summit taking place Feb. 27 at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber on Thursday released the agenda for the summit. Edwards will deliver the 2018 legislative forecast while Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson will moderate a panel discussion on how DXC, Sasol and CenturyLink are reshaping Louisiana’s business landscape.

In its third year, the summit—bringing together Louisiana business leaders, elected officials and national speakers—will explore topics like pursuing inclusive growth in an age of disruption, leadership to reinvent transportation and infrastructure, what job seekers are looking for in jobs and location as well as incentives and trends in a new political world.

“As the importance of economic development continues to drive local, state and national conversations, we look forward to coming together as a professional community to learn best practices, network and build a common agenda for moving the state forward,” Adam Knapp, BRAC CEO president and CEO, says in a statement.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome also will join Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler for a discussion on “Louisiana’s new wave of leadership.”

The summit cost $90 to attend. See the full agenda and get more pricing information.