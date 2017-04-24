EATEL acquiring Plaquemine-based Clear Choice Communications

Gonzales-based EATEL announced today it is acquiring Clear Choice Communications, a cable, internet and phone services company in Plaquemine. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The Clear Choice acquisition fits nicely into our market expansion plans,” EATEL President Josh Descant says in a statement. “We feel EATEL’s innovative suite of products and services will be well received in the community. EATEL is known for providing excellent customer service and supporting the communities in which it serves. We look forward to offering this same level of support in the Iberville Parish area.”

Clear Choice General Manager Frances Tempanaro will oversee the transition, EATEL says.

Tempanaro also will continue to manage the Plaquemine market with an emphasis on marketing.

“We have been growing for the past five years and joining with the EATEL family will help us speed the process of reaching more neighborhoods,” Tempanaro says in a statement.

The acquisition is part of EATEL’s strategy to grow its EATEL Business division while capturing residential growth in the process. The TV, internet and phone services firm bought Venyu in 2013 and Vision Communication in Lafourche Parish in 2012.