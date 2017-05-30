East West Copolymer sells Baton Rouge plant assets for $5.6M

East West Copolymer, a synthetic rubber manufacturer formerly known as Lion Copolymer, has sold roughly 94 acres and its Baton Rouge plant assets for $5.6 million in a sale approved by a Louisiana federal bankruptcy court approved on May 19.

The sale was record in the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court Office on Friday. The purchaser is listed as Lion Copolymer Services, a synthetic rubber products maker in Geismar.

East West Copolymer is no longer in operation at the 5955 Scenic Highway site and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 7, citing liabilities that range from $10 million to $50 million.

At the time of its bankruptcy filing, East West Copolymer said it had between 200 and 999 creditors as well as $1 million to $10 million in assets.

According to court records, the plant was initially profitable, but the company attributed its woes to the decline in the market for its rubber and other synthetic polymers.

“EWC competes with a number of international rubber and copolymer producers, and believes that precipitous price declines for its products have arisen due to below-cost dumping of product by foreign producers in the domestic market,” the filing says. “EWC engaged restructuring professionals to assist it with determining whether it could successfully emerge from the market turn-down.”

Baton Rouge-based Brown & Root Industrial Services is listed as one of the company’s largest creditors, holding some $3 million in East Web Copolymer’s debt at the time of the bankruptcy filing. Shell Chemical held roughly $2.8 million, according to documents filed in Baton Rouge federal court.

In the filing, East West Copolymer said it planned to wind down its operations and sell off its assets.

The plant began operations in 1943 in a facility designed and built by the U.S. government during World War II, and was retooled a few years later to develop the first cold polymerization plant in North America.

East West Copolymer made rubber used in tires, molded mechanical goods, hose jackets, conveyor belts, seals, footwear, and printing rolls.

—Alexandria Burris