East Petroleum Drive building sold for $710K

An office condo at The Offices at Highland Business Park has sold for $710,000 in a deal that closed Thursday.

Mullins Real Estate Investments, a limited liability company owned by William Grey Mullins, purchased the two-suite building on East Petroleum Drive, off Highland Road, from HBP8 LLC, according to sales documents.

The Baton Rouge office of GoEngineer, a national software and technology company, and Denbury on-Shore occupy the roughly 3,953 square foot building.

Mullins, founder and principal of Grey Mullins Commercial Properties, says he bought the rental property as an investment and owns another building in the office park.

Colin Smith of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.