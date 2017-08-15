East Baton Rouge tax collections up 3.5% in June

Combined vehicle and sales tax collections for the city and unincorporated parts of the parish rose about 3.5% in June, the latest data from the city-parish Finance Department shows.

Combined tax collections were about $16.2 million for the month, up from $15.6 million one year ago.

After skyrocketing about 16% in May, the city and unincorporated areas collected $1.4 million from the sale of cars and trucks in June, up just 2% from the prior year.

Combined sales tax collections rose roughly 4% to $14.7 million from $14.2 million one year ago.

See the full report.