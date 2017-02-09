East Baton Rouge school system seeking businesses to perform maintenance work

Businesses large and small will have an opportunity to get a portion or all of the contracted work to clean up and care for East Baton Rouge Parish public schools.

According to a statement, companies interested in winning the contract must attend a mandatory pre-proposal conference the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting at 10 a.m. on Friday at 1050 S. Foster Drive, near College Drive.

The school board voted in December to issue a request for proposals for companies able and willing to perform custodial, grounds, plant operations and maintenance, and materials management work.

Since 2004, the school board has paid Philadelphia-based Aramark to oversee maintenance work and other services at local schools, to the tune of roughly $27 million a year. But in December, Superintendent Warren Drake told the board it was time to consider other options.

Spokeswoman Adonica Duggan says the school system will negotiate a new contract with the company or companies selected. Companies that do not attend the meeting will not be allowed to submit a proposal.

Questions about the conference or RFP should be directed to Gary Reese, chief of student support services, at greese@ebrschools.org.