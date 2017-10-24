East Baton Rouge Parish tax collections up 6.2% in August

Combined vehicle and sales tax collections from the city and parish rose by some $15.9 million in August, up roughly 6.2% from $14.9 million one year ago.

Bolstering the increase was taxes collected on the purchase of vehicles inside the city limits. Baton Rouge collected $775,051 during the month—an increase of $244,108, or 45.9%, over what was collected last August, when widespread flooding disrupted life in the region. Additionally, sales tax collections brought in another $8.3 million.

Meanwhile, sales taxes in the unincorporated areas of the parish increased to roughly $6.2 million, up from $5.9 million. Vehicle taxes, however, declined to $592,287, compared to $665,177 one year ago.

For the year, the city-parish has collected $129.5 million in combined vehicle and sales taxes, up from $119 million over the same period last year.

