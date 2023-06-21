East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools: Park Medical Academy prepares students for careers in healthcare [sponsored]

As part of a recent initiative designed to prepare students for area workforce demands, one of two Focus Choice Schools targeting the healthcare community is Park Medical Academy, now accepting students from pre-kindergarten through seventh grade. The recently opened school will phase in eighth grade thereafter. To continue the vertical articulation, students of the program will continue at Capitol High, accepting a cohort of ninth-grade students for the upcoming school year.

The medical programs at Park and Capitol are partnering with Baton Rouge General Medical Center (BRGMC) to help students and teachers alike expand educational opportunities in the medical field. “Focus Choice was created for our district to dig into the untapped resources of our community,” says EBRPSS Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse. “We want students to gain real-world experiences that result in highly-skilled individuals ready for industry and post-secondary opportunities.”

“Students at Park Medical Academy are not only receiving a comprehensive knowledge of the medical community from BRGMC; they are also gaining invaluable resources that could benefit them down the road in terms of industry certifications and internship opportunities,” says Dr. Lillie Flores, director of Focus Choice Schools.

Read the full story.