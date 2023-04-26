East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools: Park Medical Academy prepares students for careers in healthcare

As part of a recent initiative designed to prepare students for area workforce demands, one of two Focus Choice Schools targeting the healthcare community is Park Medical Academy, now accepting students from pre-kindergarten through seventh grade. The recently opened school will phase in eighth grade thereafter. To continue the vertical articulation, students of the program will continue at Capitol High, accepting a cohort of ninth-grade students for the upcoming school year.

The medical programs at Park and Capitol are partnering with Baton Rouge General Medical Center (BRGMC) to help students and teachers alike expand educational opportunities in the medical field. “Focus Choice was created for our district to dig into the untapped resources of our community,” says EBRPSS Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse. “We want students to gain real-world experiences that result in highly-skilled individuals ready for industry and post-secondary opportunities.”

“Students at Park Medical Academy are not only receiving a comprehensive knowledge of the medical community from BRGMC; they are also gaining invaluable resources that could benefit them down the road in terms of industry certifications and internship opportunities,” says Dr. Lillie Flores, director of Focus Choice Schools.

Working closely with top leadership at BRGMC, administrators at the Office of Innovative and Specialized Programs, and teachers at Park Medical Academy meet regularly to determine the best ways for the collaboration to make an impact on students and teachers. Although in its initial planning stage, the program at Capitol will align with the model at Park to ensure students and parents experience a seamless transition.

“Recently, teachers at Park Medical Academy took a field trip to BRGMC and were able to experience everything from hearing guest speakers to touring labs,” said Flores. “These glimpses into a true medical facility help students, but they also give teachers a wider view of what medical careers consist of. Focus Choice Schools are not just training students; they’re also making teachers aware of the wide range of careers in the industry.”

Program facilitators are particularly mindful to show students who might favor robotics, liberal arts, technology, or psychology over hands-on medicine … that they can still have a future in the medical industry.

“By giving both students and teachers as much exposure to the career as possible, we are opening up opportunities to train our own bright, skilled students to use their talents right here in Louisiana,” said Flores.

Open to all students in EBR Parish, Focus Choice Schools like Park Medical Academy are public-school programs with no fees or academic admission requirements; however, students must apply to be considered for the program.

From increased attendance to higher grades to stronger teacher engagement, data has shown significant success for Park Medical Academy. Once admitted, students are expected to maintain a grade point average that may range from 2.00-3.00 as recommended by a governance committee and then approved by the EBRPSS School Board. These requirements align with the admission requirements of local universities.

“Our goal for the Focus Choice model at Park and Capitol High is to strengthen the healthcare market in Baton Rouge down the road by educating students today,” says Flores. “By working with Baton Rouge General Medical Center, we are able to open doors for future careers in medicine while showing bright young students that there are great opportunities right here in our area.”