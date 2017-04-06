East Baton Rouge Council on Aging director removed as manager of contested estate

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Executive Director Tasha Clark-Amar was removed today as the manager of a deceased COA client’s estate.

WBRZ-TV reports that 19th Judicial District Court Judge Don Johnson removed Clark-Amar as executrix of 95-year-old Helen Plummer’s estate, per Clark-Amar’s request.

Plummer’s relatives, who accused Clark-Amar of coercing Plummer into naming her as manager of the estate, also sought to have the COA director removed.

COA employee Trudy Bihm was next in line to be an alternate manager of the estate, but also asked to removed. Clark-Amar and Bihm’s request came after several days of escalating controversy over Clark-Amar’s involvement with Plummer’s will and estate.

As executrix, Clark-Amar was to receive approximately $500 per month from Plummer’s estate for the next 20 years.

Some local officials voiced support for Clark-Amar. Others, however, called for her to resign, citing conflicts of interest and unethical behavior.

WBRZ-TV has the full story.