Dunlap Fiore law firm relocating to 6700 Jefferson Office Park

Construction began Thursday on Dunlap Fiore’s new law office at 6700 Jefferson Office Park, which is located on Jefferson Highway between Towne Center and College Drive.

The 5,175-square-foot building is expected to be completed by the end of the year, after which Dunlap Fiore will relocate from its current office at One American Place downtown, says broker Matthew Laborde of Elfin Realty.

The building is the last to be constructed in phase one of the office park, Laborde says. The law firm paid $336,375 for a pad site in the office park, which is also home to Hospice Compassus and Dampf, Thibaut & Hessburg law firm. The engineering firm Grimball Holdings and investment firm PVS Investments also purchased suites in the office park, which sits on a 4.6 acre site that developer Don Joffrion bought from IberiaBank in 2015 for $1.4 million.

Phase one of the park is sold out, and phase two will consist of 55,000 square feet of office space with suites built to suit, Laborde says.

Ground also was recently broken on an 8,000-square-foot building in phase two of the park. All buildings in the second phase will be two stories and suites will range from 1,700 square feet and up. The office park is designed to have a rural, rustic feel despite its location within a commercial and retail corridor of Baton Rouge. The office park shares a property line with the Live Oak Arabian Horse Farm and is less than a quarter mile from The Offices at City Farm.

—Alexandria Burris