Dumas to resign from Council on Aging board

Brandon Dumas, the head of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging board, will leave the embattled agency when his term as chairman expires on May 18, the COA announced today.

A COA news release says Dumas also will not serve out his final year on the board, which was set to end in May of 2018.

Dumas is stepping down in anticipation of a residency change, the COA says, adding that the resignation is in accordance with agency’s bylaws.

“Dr. Dumas and his family own several parcels of land and two residential properties in Ascension Parish, the most recent of which was purchased in November 2016,” the agency’s news release says. “The Dumas family has decided to relocate from East Baton Rouge Parish to Ascension Parish and is currently in the process of relocation.”

The announcement follows earlier reporting that controversies surrounding the COA and allegations of Dumas’ mismanagement of an office at Southern University may have stifled his chances of getting a job as president of Paine College, a historically black college in Augusta, Georgia. Dumas is vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at Southern University.

“EBRCOA Board and staff are supporting significant efforts with guidance from legal counsel, financial experts, and state oversight agencies (such as the Governor’s Office on Elderly Affairs and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office), to strengthen the organization’s operations and to ensure compliance with federal, state, and local guidelines,” the agency’s statement says. “Dr. Dumas is committed to these efforts and to improving the services and quality of life for seniors in this Parish.”