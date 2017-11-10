Dueling Republican tax plans advance in Congress

Senate Republicans unveiled their own tax plan this week that departed from the House GOP plan on several fronts, Reuters reports, including provisions on the corporate tax rate, deduction for state and local taxes and the estate tax.

Senators also want to delay a corporate tax cut—from 35% to 20%—until 2019. The House plan called for an immediate cut. The new proposal complicates the Republican push for the biggest overhaul of U.S. tax law since the 1980s.

The House version was scheduled to vote on its measure next week after advancing on a party-line vote out of committee on Thursday. The Senate’s timeline is less clear, as a formal bill has not yet been drafted. Republicans have a much smaller majority in the upper chamber and a more narrow path to passing legislation.

Still, Republicans remain set on passing a tax bill by the end of the year, which would mark the first major legislative accomplishment of Donald Trump’s presidency.

