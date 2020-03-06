DSLD launching townhome development off Burbank 

DSLD Homes is now selling its first duplexes at its new townhome development near LSU, The Cottages at University Villas. The company plans to build 50 homes, with six, two-story floor plan options. Each has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

The development is on Burbank Drive, across from DSLD’s Hunter’s Trace subdivision.

Floor plans range from 1,984 to 2,081 square feet. The townhomes will follow DSLD’s energy efficiency model, with tankless water heaters, radiant barrier roof decking and low-energy windows, and will have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and continuous floor options.

The neighborhood is also being designed with carriage-lit sidewalks.

The duplexes start at $219,990 and will initially be sold from DSLD’s Hunter’s Trace model home at 742 Sehdeva Memorial Drive.

DSLD, based in Denham Springs, recently consolidated its Baton Rouge offices into a new 31,000-square-foot location on Pecue Lane.