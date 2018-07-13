DSLD Homes buys additional Hunter’s Trace lots for $6M

DSLD Homes purchased 120 lots in the Hunter’s Trace residential subdivision off Burbank Drive from developers Ross Bruce and Brian Dantin for $6 million.

The deal was filed Thursday afternoon with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court. The seller is listed as Hunters Trace LLC, managed by Bruce and Dantin.

Last year, DSLD bought the first 90 lots of Hunter’s Trace to build three- and four-bedroom single-family homes spanning 1,613 to 2,397 square feet and ranging in price from $210,000 to $260,000. The 120 lots purchased this week mostly run along Gentle Wind Drive, Rocky Trail Avenue and Shadow Bluff Drive in the subdivision, which features 20 different floor plans.

The lots are part of 90 acres that Dantin Bruce Development purchased for over $4 million in 2015. At the time, Dantin said the area had few homes in the $200,000 range and he hoped to fill a void in the market.

