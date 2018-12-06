DSLD Homes buys 33 lots off Old Hammond Highway for new subdivision

DSLD Homes paid $1.4 million for 33 lots off Old Hammond Highway, near Millerville Road, with plans to build a new subdivision. The homebuilders will begin pre-selling lots this weekend, says to DSLD Partner Jeff Purpera Jr.

The Hickory Creek subdivision—with starting sales prices below $200,000—will begin construction once a permit is granted, probably next month, says Pupera. Eight different floor plans will be offered in the subdivision with sizes ranging between 1,600 square feet and 2,100 square feet.

With only one filing, the subdivision will be smaller than the ones the homebuilder has typically built in the past, but Purpera believes the subdivision’s size and location will make it attractive to buyers and that houses will sell quickly.

“This is a good area,” Purpera says. “We have some other communities near here that have done well in the past.”

DSLD bought the lots from Tri-Point Investments LLC, whose officer is listed as Toby Easterly on online business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State.

