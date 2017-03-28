DSLD Homes buys 90 lots in Hunter’s Trace for $5.5M

DSLD Homes has purchased 90 lots in the Hunter’s Trace residential subdivision off Burbank Drive from developers Brian Dantin and Ross Bruce for roughly $5.5 million and will soon begin constructing dozens of new houses.

Paperwork documenting the deal was filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court last week. The seller is listed as Hunters Trace LLC, which is managed by Dantin and Bruce.

Jeff Purpera Jr. of DSLD Homes says construction will begin as soon as permits are granted. That’s expected to occur within the next 30 to 45 days, he says.

The three- and four-bedroom, single-family houses that DSLD will build in Hunter’s Trace will span from at least 1,613 to 2,397 square feet, and range in price from $210,000 to $260,000.

“It is on Burbank Drive near a location that we had success selling homes previously,” Purpera says, adding that other developments in the subdivision’s immediate vicinity have sold well.

The lots are part of 90 acres—between Starling Lane and West Lee Drive—that Dantin Bruce Development purchased for $4.65 million in July 2015.

Purpera expects that DSLD will build and sell five or six houses per month once they get started. “It will be 16 or 18 months before we finish the last one and if the market stays at its current level,” he says.

—Alexandria Burris