DSLD buys 37 lots in Zachary’s Redwood Lake subdivision

DSLD Homes has purchased 37 lots in the fourth filing of the Redwood Lake subdivision in Zachary for roughly $1.7 million.

The seller was Redwood Lake LLC, represented by developers Barry Causey and Ross F. Berthelot.

Redwood Lake is located off Plank Road, between La. 19 and Main Street, in Zachary. The selling prices of homes in the subdivision start in the $170,000 range.

DSLD previously purchased three other filings in the subdivision, and last year DR Horton Gulf Coast purchased all 54 lots in the fifth and final filing for $1.62 million.

“It was adjacent to where they were building in the Oaks of Zachary,” Berthelot says. “We approached them about continuing what they were doing there into Redwood Lake.”

A commercial site at the front of Redwood Lake is still available for sale, says Berthelot, who is also a broker for the development. The site can be subdivided and is about seven and a half acres.

Berthelot and Causey purchased the roughly 112 acres on which the subdivision was built around 2007, and began planning the development in 2011.

“It’s probably selling on average about three homes a month,” Berthelot says. “Since the flood things have picked up nicely.”

DSLD is scheduled to buy the remaining 30 lots in the fourth filing in January, he adds.

