DSLD buys final filing of Redwood Lake Subdivision for $1.4M

DSLD Homes is continuing to build in the Redwood Lakes Subdivision in Zachary, recently buying the final 30 residential lots in the development for roughly $1.4 million.

The purchase is at least the fifth for DSLD in the subdivision where houses range in the price from $170,000 to $200,000. Floor plans for the three- and four-bedroom houses span between 1,356 and 1,953 square feet.

The seller is Redwood Lake LLC—a company owned by developers Ross Berthelot and Barry Causey.

Berthelot, the owner/broker for Prime Realty Group, and Causey completed infrastructure and site work on the 292-lot subdivision off Plank Road, between La. 19 and Main Street, last year.

About eight acres of land zoned for commercial use at the entrance of the subdivision is still undeveloped and for sale, Berthelot says.