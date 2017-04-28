Drusilla properties sell for $840K

The new owner of a house and an antique store on Drusilla Lane plans to demolish the properties to build new office space.

In a deal that closed on Thursday, Drusilla Investments LLC, represented by Wolfe Washauer of Wolfe Drusilla LLC, purchased the properties at 3266 and 3280 Drusilla Lane for $840,000. The sites cover roughly 2.4 acres.

The sellers are listed as Kathryn Carlino Fletcher, Samuel James Carlino, Marisa Carlino Second, David Paul Carlino and John Wesley Carlino. No agents were involved with the transaction.

Washauer says he plans to build 28,000- to 30,000-square-feet of office space that will have 28 to 30 individual office suites ranging in size from 1,000- to 1,200-square-feet.

The suites could possibly house small CPAs, architects or accounting firms, Washauer says.

“There’s just really no small office [space] available right now in that area,” he adds. All of the units will be for sale. The project is currently in the design phase, Washauer says.

—Alexandria Burris