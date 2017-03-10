Drew Brees helps Waitr raise $10M

Food delivery service Waitr today announced it raised $10 million in new capital from a group of Gulf South-based investors led by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Waitr, which is based in Lake Charles and has a Baton Rouge presence, says in a news release the funding will accelerate the company’s growth, helping it more than double in size by the end of 2017 and bringing the number of cities it serves to more than 40.

Users can download the app, choose a restaurant nearby and pay for Waitr to pick up food and deliver it for a fee. Waitr partners with a host of restaurants ranging from Vietnamese to Cajun to BBQ in the Capital City.

“I have seen firsthand how Waitr’s software platform can give a restaurant new revenue streams they might not have otherwise,” Brees says in a prepared statement.

Brees has invested in Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar and Dunkin’ Donuts, among other businesses. In January, he announced he will help develop up to 69 Dunkin’ Donuts locations, including five in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Currently, Waitr is being used in 16 cities, including New Orleans and Houston, and the company says it will announce dozens more locations in the coming weeks. The app was launched in 2015 and now has over 1,600 restaurant partners.

“It is extremely gratifying that we have investors as excited about Waitr as we are,” said Chris Meaux, Waitr’s CEO and founder.

—Sam Karlin