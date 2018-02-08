Drax Biomass relocating corporate headquarters to Louisiana

Drax Biomass, which operates two Louisiana wood pellet manufacturing facilities as well as a shipping operation at the Port of Baton Rouge, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Atlanta to Monroe, the USA Today Network of Louisiana reports.

The move will bring the company’s headquarters closer to its three pellet plants and port facility in the gulf region of Louisiana and Mississippi, says Pete Madden, president and CEO.

It’s unclear how many jobs the relocation will create, a spokesman adds.

Gov. John Bel Edwards hailed the announcement in a statement, saying the state aggressively pursued company.

“I’m grateful to Drax Biomass for believing in Louisiana and the Monroe region, and I look forward to working with them as they make this move to Louisiana,” he says.

Drax operates Louisiana pellet plants in Morehouse Parish and LaSalle Parish and a regional office in Monroe in addition to a pellet manufacturing plant in Gloster, Mississippi. Drax already employs about 150 workers in the state.

