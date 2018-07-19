DR Horton buys land at Lakes at Jones Creek development for construction

DR Horton Gulf Coast has purchased roughly 90 acres of property to start building the controversial Lakes at Jones Creek for $2.5 million, according to documents filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court.

The seller was Diecieseis, a Texas-based LLC represented by Ryan Horton. Diecieseis recently purchased a 178-acre tract of land at the same site from developer Steve Duplechain’s GSD Development Company for $4.55 million.

The Lakes at Jones Creek, to be developed just northwest of the intersection of Jones Creek Road and Coursey Boulevard, was contested before finally getting Planning Commission approval in December. Neighboring residents feared that the new 425-lot housing development would push floodwaters into their streets during flash floods and heavy rains.

Adam Kurz, DR Horton’s assistant vice president in Denham Springs, could not be reached for comment prior to publication.