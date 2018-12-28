Downtown Baton Rouge temporarily in dark due to unexplained outage

Downtown Baton Rouge was temporarily left in the dark this morning after an unexplained power outage struck around 9:40 a.m., affecting some 500 customers, according to Entergy spokesperson Lee Sabatini.

As of 10:15 a.m., Sabatini says power had been restored. It’s unclear what caused the outage, Sabatini says, adding crews are on site to assess the situation.

According to Entergy’s outage map, businesses along Third Street were in the dark, as was City Hall and much of the Central Business District.