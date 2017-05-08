Don’t Miss Events: World Trade Center to host summit on future of trade … African-American leaders to discuss concerns with Alton Sterling case … Learn how to get a handle on small business finances

Tuesday: G2 LNG President Thomas Hudson will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming World Trade Center’s Future of Trade Summit, taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. In his speech, Hudson will highlight the significance of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, and its impact on the Louisiana economy. In addition, the summit will feature two panel sessions that will focus on trade policy and free trade agreements. The summit costs $60 for World Trade Center members and $75 for nonmembers. Tables of 10 cost $600. Register and get more information.

Tuesday: Local businessman Cleve Dunn Jr., state Rep. Edmond Jordan and community organizer Walter “Geno” McLaughlin will address East Baton Rouge Parish Republican leaders at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon. The event will begin at noon at Café Américain, 7521 Jefferson Highway. Dunn, Jordan and McLaughlin will explain their concerns about the Alton Sterling case and other criminal justice matters as well as criminal justice reforms they would like to see. The lunch costs $19.

Thursday: Learn how to sort out and get a handle on your small business finances at 11:30 a.m. at the Tech Park Academy at the Louisiana Business Park, 7117 Florida Blvd. This month’s seminar will be led by Tom Cotton, who owns a CPA consulting and tax advisory practice. Cotton will show simple techniques to get a handle on your business, like reading a balance sheet, income statements and statement of cash flow. The event includes lunch, and the program is from noon until 1 p.m. The seminar costs $10. Register and get more information.

