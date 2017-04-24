Don’t Miss Events: Transportation summit to focus on Baton Rouge’s transit issues … Head of state DA association to speak to East Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce … Meet downtown businesses

Tuesday: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is hosting the city-parish’s inaugural Better Transportation and Roads Summit from 8 a.m. to noon. at The Renaissance Hotel. With the summit, Broome aims to generate a focused dialogue about the region’s future transportation needs. The summit will include sessions on: Corridors and capacity; mobility and urban enhancement; and smart technology and safety. Registration for the summit begins at 7:30 a.m. The summit will be streamed live on the city-parish’s Twitter page, @TheCityofBR. Get more information.

Tuesday: Pete Adams, executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, and state Rep. Lance Harris, chair of the GOP House caucus, will address the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish at a noon luncheon taking place at Café Américain, 7521 Jefferson Highway. Adams will discuss proposals being heard this week in legislative committees, which include legislation on criminal justice reform. Harris will discuss the state budget and other important issues facing the Louisiana Legislature. The lunch is $19.50 payable to the restaurant. Get more information.

Tuesday: Get more information about business opportunities downtown at a meet and greet with the Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge taking place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The event is hosted by Locally Vested Inc., a program of the LCIA, the member services division of LCI Workers’ Comp. The free event is part of microBREW and connects interested persons with downtown businesses. Get more information.

