Don’t Miss Events: Start coding at BR Hack Night … Register for Forum 35’s Leadership Hour … Former Pittsburgh mayor to discuss transforming communities at BRAC event

Wednesday: Channel your passion for the web and coding at BR Hack Night, a monthly event for web developers taking place at 6 p.m. at the Louisiana Technology Park. The event, sponsored by the tech park and Xdesign Inc., brings together professionals, students and hobbyists to help grow Baton Rouge’s tech community. Experts in coding and newbies alike are encouraged to bring their computers and attend. Get more information.

Thursday: Today is the last day to register for Forum 35’s Leadership Hour, featuring LSU basketball head coach Will Wade. The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Capitol Park Museum. Leadership Hour is a quarterly hourlong training session designed to teach skills and discuss issues central to strengthening leadership qualities in Forum 35 members and the general public. The event is free for members and $30 for the general public. Get more information.

Sept. 12: Tom Murphy, senior resident fellow at the Urban Land Institute and the former mayor of Pittsburgh, will deliver the keynote address at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s upcoming Signature Speaker Series. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU. Murphy has extensive experience in urban revitalization. His address will detail the allure of attractive cities and the steps to transforming blighted communities. Registration for the event is $35 for BRAC investors and $45 for non-investors. Lunch is provided. Get more information.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.