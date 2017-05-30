Don’t Miss Events: Seminar helps small businesses dive into virtual reality … BRAC’s Signature Series tackles diversity and inclusion … LSU Executive Education to examine trends in Baton Rouge real estate

Thursday: Dive into the world of virtual reality at Tech Park Academy’s upcoming monthly seminar, Small Business in the Virtual World. The seminar is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Louisiana Tech Park, 7117 Florida Blvd. Compositor and 3D generalist Morgan Kurtz will teach you about how small businesses can benefit from virtual reality, which large companies are adopting as part of their business strategies. Kurtz has worked on projects like Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia before transitioning to the world of VR and AR development. The fee for the seminar is $10 and includes a catered lunch. Register and get more information.

June 6: IBM’s chief diversity officer, Lindsay-Rae, is the keynote speaker at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s upcoming Signature Series event on diversity and inclusion. The event will be held at the Cook Hotel & Conference Center at LSU, 3848 West Lakeshore Drive. Rae’s presentation, “The Inclusion Imperative,” will focus on the importance of networks, ecosystems and community support to build inclusive work environments. BRAC’s diversity and inclusion committee also will host a panel discussion on topics like race in the workplace, conscious capitalism and supplier diversity. Register and get more information.

June 13: Breakfast to Business, a quarterly program hosted by LSU Executive Education, will focus on the changing real estate dynamics in the Capital Region and across the nation. The cost to attend is $25. Breakfast to Business will take place in classroom 1420 at LSU’s Business Education Complex, 4005 Nicholson Drive Extension. Get more information.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.