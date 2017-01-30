Don’t Miss Events: See results of a study on disparities in Baton Rouge neighborhood policing … Boutique Baton Rouge babysitting service to present at 1 Million Cups … Learn how to successfully transfer a family business

Tuesday: Together Baton Rouge will unveil the findings of a new study on disparities of police enforcement by neighborhood in Baton Rouge at its monthly luncheon. The luncheon will be held at noon at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 3912 Gus Young Ave. Together Baton Rouge is a coalition of congregations and community-based organizations in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.

Wednesday: 1 Million Cups returns with its first meeting of 2017, which will take place at 9 a.m. at the Goodwood Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Bayou Time Babysitting & Nannies will make a presentation on its boutique babysitting and nanny service. 1 Million Cup presenters get six months to pitch their businesses and take part in a 20 minute question and answer session. Entrepreneurs, funders, innovators and other interested persons are invited to attend. There is no charge. 1 Million Cups is sponsored by Business Report and Community Coffee.

Thursday: Hear from a panel of business and legal experts about how to successfully transition a family business from one generation to at “We are Family: Transitioning a Family Business Successfully,” which will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Louisiana Tech Park, 7117 Florida Blvd. The program will feature a panel of experts that includes Devin Lemoine of Success Labs; Jeremy M. Klibert of Faulk & Winkler; and Linda Perez Clark of Kean Miller. The experts will discuss and take questions about key financial, legal and family considerations of transitioning a family business. Registration and lunch will take place from 11:30 a.m. to noon with the hour-long program to immediately follow. The program costs $10. Register and get more information.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers must know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.