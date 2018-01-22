Don’t Miss Events: Network and lunch with the Women’s Council of Realtors of Greater Baton Rouge … Workshop to teach production innovation … Get tips on how to set goals for the new year

Tuesday: The Women’s Council of Realtors of Greater Baton Rouge will meet for lunch and networking from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant. The group will discuss professional development, designations and wire fraud protection. Featured guest speakers include Liz Tardo, past president of Womenn Council of Realtors-Greater New Orleans Network, Amy P. Fennell of Louisiana Realtors and attorney Ashley Donald. Cost is $25 for members; $30 for guests. Get complete details and tickets.

Tuesday: Carlos Thomas, a professor of information systems and operations management at Southern University, is the featured speaker at “Innovate Now! When Innovation Meets Entrepreneurship.” The event, which is free to attend, offers an introduction to product innovation and the steps to creating a product. The training is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University. “Innovate Now” is a series of trainings sponsored by the LSBDC and Southern University. Get more information and register to attend.

Saturday: The “Good Job Workshop: How to get the job you really want in 2018” will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the EpiCenter business and event center on Florida Boulevard. The workshop will offer advice on goal-setting techniques and the strategies needed to pursue the career of your dreams this year. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The event is organized by Michelle McCalope, president of On Assignment Media. Get complete details and tickets.

Have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.