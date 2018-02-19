Don’t Miss Events: Meet the candidates vying to be Louisiana Republican Party chairman … Find your audience on social media … GBRAR hosts its first quarterly meeting of the year

Tuesday: The Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon will feature the four candidates vying to be Louisiana Republican Party chairman. Scott Wilfong of Baton Rouge, Louis Gurvich of New Orleans, and Rep. Julie Emerson and Charles Buckles of Lafayette are all expected to attend the noon meeting at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway. The party will elect a new chairman on Saturday. The cost to attend is $19.50.

Wednesday: Women in Media’s February luncheon features Susan Shoptaugh, associate director of digital automation and analytics at CJ Advertising, who will discuss how to find the right audience on social media to amplify your message and content. The meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Galatoire’s Bistro on Perkins Road. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for guests. Attendees must register by 6 p.m. today. Get more information.

Feb. 26: The Commercial and Investment Division of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors will hold its first quarterly meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Juban’s Restaurant on Perkins Road. In addition to honoring the GBRAR’s 2017 award winners, the meeting features Michael Choate of Choate Associates CPA’s, who will discuss changes resulting from the passage of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act and offer specific tax tip for agents and brokers. The cost to attend is $25. Get more information.

