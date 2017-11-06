Don’t Miss Events: Lunch and learn with Sherry Zarske … Journalists, activists and law enforcement to discuss challenges in the digital age … Edwards on tap to speak to Together Baton Rouge

Wednesday: Sherry Zarske, cofounder of Marketing Depot Inc. and MeasurableMarketing.com, is the featured speaker at the Louisiana Society of Association Executives’ Lunch and Learn with Google, taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Tracey Center on South Acadian Thruway, near Hundred Oaks Avenue. Zarske is a professional speaker, author and marketing instructor for the University of Houston Bauer College of Small Business. Register and get more information.

Thursday: A panel of journalists, scholars and activists—including Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Public Information Director Casey Rayborn Hicks and WAFB-TV Assistant News Director Chris Slaughter, among others—will discuss the opportunities and challenges facing reporters, law enforcement officials and protesters in the digital age at 7 p.m. at LSU Journalism Building’s Holliday Forum. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Thursday: Gov. John Bel Edwards will talk economic development with Together Baton Rouge from noon to 1:20 p.m. at University Baptist Church. The event will focus on shifting from corporate subsidies to building broader prosperity. Policy workshops will follow from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Register and get more information.

