Don’t Miss Events: LSU seminar on tax changes happening this week … Business podcasting? Learn the ins-and-outs at BRAC’s January lunch … Start your online job search at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library  

Thursday-Friday: Registration ends today (Jan. 2) for the 2018 LSU Tax Seminar at the Business Education Complex. Attendees of the two-day seminar will learn how federal tax law changes will affect returns for the coming season as well as more about real estate taxation. James Hasselback, a Clarion University professor, is the keynote speaker. The seminar is sponsored by the LSU Department of Accounting. Registration is $100 per day or $200 for both days and can be paid online. Get more information.

Jan. 9: Registration closes on Friday for BRAC’s January monthly luncheon. The lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood. Jacob Jolibois, director of digital strategy at MESH, will give a presentation called “Why Podcasts Are the Next Big Business Hack.” He will discuss fives reasons companies are starting podcasts and offer a step-by-step process for how your company can get started. The lunch is $20 for BRAC members and $30 for nonmembers. Get more information.

Jan. 10: Looking for a job in the new year? You might want to begin your search at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Anne Nowak at the library’s Career Center is presenting “The Online Job Search: How to do it Right and Avoid Scams” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Regional Library. She will teach you how to safely and securing search for a job online. Get more information.

Have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.