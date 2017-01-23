Don’t Miss Events: Legislators to preview upcoming session on Tuesday … Learn about the new Emission Reduction Credit on Thursday

Tuesday: Tax bills, state spending and the inauguration of a new president are just a few of the topics state legislators will discuss as they preview the upcoming legislative session at a luncheon hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge. The legislators—Reps. Barry Ivey, Rick Edmonds and Valarie Hodges—will offer the preview of the session during the event, which begins at noon at Café Américain, 7521 Jefferson Highway. Lunch is $17.50. For further information, contact Woody Jenkins at woodyjenkins@hotmail.com.

Thursday: The Baton Rouge Clean Air Coalition and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality are hosting a conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LDEQ Conference Center, 602 N. 5th St., to help the regulated community and the public understand the ramifications to a revision of the Emission Reduction Credit. The banking rule expands the eligibility of emission reduction projects to mobile sources like trucks, marine vessels and trains. Speakers will address the banking rule, economic benefits and air quality. The conference is free. Get complete details.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers must know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.