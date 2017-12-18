Don’t Miss Events: Learn how women-owned businesses can land government contracts … Women in Media gathers for luncheon, gift exchange … Together Baton Rouge hosting end of the year luncheon

Wednesday: A free session on women-owned small business certification for government contracting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Louisiana Technology Park on Florida Boulevard. The session is designed to help women-owned businesses take steps toward participating in the federal contracting program. Get more information.

Wednesday: Women in Media hosts its annual luncheon and gift exchange from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Galatoire’s Bistro on Perkins Road. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, wrapped gift, up to $20 in value. Networking and check-in begins at 11:30 a.m., with the program starting promptly at noon. Lunch is $20 for members; $30 for guests. Attendees can pay online or at the door. Those paying at the door still must register by 5 p.m. today. Get more information and RSVP to attend.

Wednesday: Together Baton Rouge’s end of the year luncheon will take place from noon to 1:15 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Gus Young Avenue. The grassroots coalition will celebrate its 2017 wins and donors as well as look ahead to 2018. There is no cost to attend. RSVP and get more information.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.