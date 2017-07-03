Don’t Miss Events: Learn about government contracts … IT professionals converging on LSU … Assembly Required is coming back with Innovators in Food

July 11: The first of three webinars on the government procurement process will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on July 11. This session is “Understanding the Government Procurement Process.” The three-part series is based on the experience and knowledge of Cindy Carrier, senior procurement consultant for LA Procurement Technical Assistance Center. Subsequent webinars will deal with responding to the request for proposals (July 18) and interacting with government contracting officers (July 25). Get more information.

July 29: More than 600 IT professionals are expected to converge on LSU for SQLSaturday, a free training event for Microsoft Data Platform professionals. The training is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the LSU Business Education Complex, 4005 Nicholson Drive. Attendees also will learn about the SQL Server, Business Intelligence, and analytics. The conference is open to the public. Students, CIO’s, database administrators, developers, IT managers, server admins and job-seekers are encouraged to attend. Register and get more information.

Aug. 4: Assembly Required is back with its second event of the year: Innovators in Food, featuring professionals pushing the boundaries of food on a local and national level. Chefs, entrepreneurs, and educators will share their stories of success and provide practical advice to help you improve your. The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Louisiana Culinary Institute,10550 Airline Hwy. Tickets cost $45. Get more information.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.