Don’t Miss Events: Learn about cyber security from an FBI special agent … IBM hosting meeting for Agile users … Moxey president discussing cryptocurrency at BRAC monthly lunch

Wednesday: FBI Special Agency Corey Harris will discuss the state of cyber security at the inaugural Geaux Cyber Meetup, taking place at 5:45 p.m. at the Louisiana Technology Park on Florida Boulevard. The community group was created to connect the cyber security community in south Louisiana as well as to facilitate informative discussions and educational sessions about all things cyber. All skill levels are welcomed. The meetup is free to attend. Get more information.

Monday, Feb. 5: IBM is opening its doors in an effort to cultivate the Agile community in Baton Rouge. The tech company is hosting an Agile User Group meeting called “How to leverage Agile in a maintenance environment” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the IBM Innovation Center on North Street. The event begins with networking followed by a presentation, guest speakers and a Q&A session. Agile methods help organizations become more flexible and cope with today’s constantly changing environment. Get more information.

Tuesday, Feb. 6: You have until 4 p.m. Friday to register for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s upcoming monthly lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood. Charlie Davis, president of Moxey, a digital currency designed for everyday transactions, will discuss the past, present and future of cryptocurrency. Davis is an entrepreneur, who’s been involved with Bitcoin and blockchain technology since 2013. The lunch is $20 for BRAC members and $30 for nonmembers. Get more information.

