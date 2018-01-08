Don’t Miss Events: LABI seminar dives into workplace harassment, discrimination … Sheriff Gautreaux to speak at Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon … Learn how to keep your drone from landing you in hot water

Tuesday: Get Smart: Workplace Liability Issues, a two-hour seminar focused on harassment and discrimination in the workplace, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Andy’s Bistro on North Turnbull Drive in Metairie. The seminar, hosted by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry in partnership with the Jefferson Business Council and other groups, offers an in-depth look at harassment, wage discussion, pay equality and other issues that land businesses in court. The seminar is open to the public and the cost to attend is $25. Register and get more information.

Tuesday: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux is the featured speaker at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway. Gautreaux will speak on the operations of his office. The meeting is open to the public and the cost to attend is $19.50. Reservations are not required.

Thursday: Learn the legal implications of using drones for recreational and commercial proposes at Tech Park Academy’s upcoming seminar “How Not to Land You & Your Drone in Hot Water.” The seminar—rescheduled from December—features attorneys Jennifer Lee and Franz Borghardt. Registration and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program to follow from noon to 1 p.m. at the Louisiana Technology Park on Florida Boulevard. The seminar cost is $10. Get more information.

Have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.