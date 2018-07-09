Don’t Miss Events: Join the Livingston Business Network meeting  … Women in Financial Planning hosting luncheon … SBDC holding free government contracting workshop

July 10: The Livingston Business Network is having a networking meeting for professionals from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at the Livingston Chamber Business Office. Contact the chamber to become a member.

July 11: The Baton Rouge Financial Planning Association is hosting a Women in Financial Planning Luncheon to share ideas, mentorship opportunities, common experiences and getting to know other professional women in the financial planning industry. The event costs $20 and will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 11, at City Club. RSVP by July 6.

July 17: The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University is hosting a free government contracting certification course in Lacombe. Co-sponsored by Northshore Technical Community College, the Woman-Owned Small Business Certification Seminar will take place Tuesday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Northshore Technical Community College STEM Campus. Seating is limited, so registration is required.