Don’t Miss Events: Hillar Moore III to speak at Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon … Dr. Bruce Sherman to speak at LABI health care seminar … Photographer Sasha Matthews tells stories of success and struggle in entrepreneurship

Tuesday: East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III is this week’s guest speaker at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker noon luncheon, taking place at Café Américain, 7521 Jefferson Highway. Moore will discuss the current issues facing his office. The event is sponsored by the Republican Party of Louisiana and the Louisiana Republican Assembly. The lunch is $19.

Wednesday: Dr. Bruce Sherman will address employer concerns about the health care industry at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s health care seminar from 9 a.m. to noon at 3113 Valley Creek Drive in LABI’s conference center. The seminar will focus on how and why low- and high-income workers use health care, the value of improving health care consumerism and the GOP’s proposed replacement to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The event is free. Get more information.

Saturday: As this week’s featured “Boss of Me Entrepreneurial Series” speaker, Green Tangerine Photography owner Sasha Matthews will share stories about her successes and struggles in entrepreneurship. The event is hosted by Justin Smith of JMSmith Branding + Design Company. According to a news release, the “Boss of Me Entrepreneurial Series” is an intimate networking event designed to encourage and inspire young entrepreneurs. This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Guru on 1857 Government St., in the The Market at Circa 1857 complex. Tickets for the event cost $50. Get more information.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers must know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.