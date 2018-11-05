Don’t Miss Events: ‘Hangout’ with hiring companies at LSU … BRAC partners to host Louisiana International Trade Week & Jubilee … SME honors outstanding professionals

Tonight: Get connected with companies at the LSU Olinde Career Center’s new event called “Hangout” tonight from 4 to 7 p.m. in the LSU Emerging Technology Center. More than a dozen companies will be at the casual event to meet with potential employees, but no suits or resumes are required. Find more information online.

Thursday: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the World Trade Center of New Orleans are partnering to host a series of events at the Louisiana State Welcome Center in Baton Rouge on Nov. 8 as part of Louisiana Trade Week, which runs Nov. 5-9. BRAC will host panel discussions, keynote speakers, tours and a fundraising event. There will also be a roundtable dialogue with the U.S. Economic Development Administration. See a full listing of speakers and panel discussions here.

Nov. 15: At 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the Renaissance Hotel, Sales and Marketing Executives of Baton Rouge will host its annual banquet to celebrate this year’s nine outstanding professionals. The cost for the banquet is included in the membership for all SME members. Additional individual tickets can be purchased for $75 each. Get tickets.