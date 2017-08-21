Don’t Miss Events: Get details on Broome’s transportation tax proposal … Learn the blueprint for starting a business … Explore the Capitol’s impact on business with LABI

Today: Learn more about the BTR proposal, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s traffic and transportation infrastructure plan—and its accompanying 5-mill property tax—from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jones Creek Library. The public meeting is one of several Broome is holding around the parish prior to the tax vote in November. Get more information.

Saturday: Aspiring business owners can get a crash course in entrepreneurship at The Blueprint, a series of business workshops organized by Elevate Academy. The first workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Branch Library. The Blueprint covers topics like business startup, finances, wealth building, branding and media. General admission to the workshop is free. Vendor opportunities are available for $25. Get more information.

Aug. 29: There’s still time to register for LABI’s daylong seminar, Beyond the Bar, taking place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Experts will offer insight into changes made by the courts, regulators and state legislators. The session also will feature expertise in taxation, transportation, oil and gas litigation, and employer mandates. Registration is $300 for LABI members and $400 for nonmembers. Get more information and see the full pricing information.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.