Don’t Miss Events: Garret Graves to give a flood recovery update … Free tax seminar at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library … Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce hosting Minority Business Conference

Thursday: Congressman Garret Graves will provide an update on the August 2016 flood recovery and the funds dedicated to that effort to the Livingston Parish Chamber at 11:30 a.m. at the Forrest Grove Plantation. The event costs $30 for members who haven’t registered yet and $35 for non-members. See more information and register here.

Thursday: TWRU CPAs & Financial Advisors is kicking off its 70-year anniversary with a free tax seminar at 4 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library. The seminar will go over the 2018 income tax code to help both individuals and businesses understand how to prepare for the changes.

June 9: The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Minority Business Conference and Expo at the Belle of Baton Rouge Atrium on Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The all-day conference will feature workshops and panel discussions on strategies for success. The event is free and open to the public.