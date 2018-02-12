Don’t Miss Events: ‘Free Market Warrior’ Loren Spivack speaking at Ronald Reagan Newsmakers Luncheon … Lynnel Ruckert shares her pathway to leadership with Forum 35 … Get tips on managing your retirement portfolio

Tuesday: Loren Spivack, author of the “The New Democrat” and “The Gorax”—books that parody the Obama administration and former Vice President Al Gore, respectively—is the featured speaker at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker luncheon. The lunch will take place at noon at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway. Spivack is a Republican political activist and founder of the Free Market Warrior, an economic literacy seminar he conducts in cities throughout the U.S. The luncheon cost $19.50. Get more information.

Friday: Lynnel Ruckert, chief of staff at the Louisiana attorney general’s office, will speak about her pathway to leadership at this month’s Forum 35 luncheon at Juban’s Restaurant on Perkins Road. Wednesday is the last day to register for the meeting, which costs $25 for Forum 35 members and $30 for the general public. Get more information.

Feb. 21: LSU Executive Education’s Breakfast to Business series will host “Taking Control of Your Retirement Portfolio” from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in room 1420 of the LSU Business Education Complex. Finance Professor Don M. Chance will share practical tips to help individuals and businesses with retirement portfolio management. Registration is $25 per person. Get more information.

Have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.