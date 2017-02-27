Don’t Miss Events: Entrepreneurs to gather for next installment of 1 Million Cups … LABI seminar on health care coming up … Southern University to host small farmer conference

Wednesday: 3-D printing manufacturer Acadian Robotics and Rex Industrial will be presenting at the next installment of 1 Million Cups, taking place at 9 a.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Each company will present their business for six minutes and will participate in a 20-minute Q&A session with the audience. 1 Million Cups is a free national program that is designed to educate, engage and connect entrepreneurs. Get more information.

March 15: Human resources professionals, business owners, benefits consultants, compliance officers, wellness executives and others are invited to take part in a health care seminar from 9 a.m until noon at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Conference Center, 3113 Valley Creek Drive. Participants will learn how and why low and high income workers use health care, the value of improving health care consumerism engagement and more about the proposed replacement to the Affordable Care Act. Dr. Bruce Sherman, who worked with Wal-Mart as a consulting corporate medical director, will address employer concerns about the health care industry. The event is free. Get more information.

March 16-18: The seventh annual Louisiana Small Farmer Conference is taking place at the Southern University AgCenter. On-site registration will begin at 8 a.m. on each day of the conference, but registration for the conference is complimentary for anyone who submits their registration form by Friday. The three-day conference, themed “Innovations and Resilience for Louisiana Small Family Farms,” is designed to educate small farmers about opportunities and USDA programs, services and resources that will help them stay in business. Speakers include Jay Grymes, WAFB-TV chief meteorologist; Phelps Dunbar ag labor attorney Brandon Davis; and Leonard Jordan, associate chief for conservation at the National Resources Conservation Service, among others. Get more information.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers must know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.