Don’t Miss Events: Discussion on Central schools takes place Tuesday … Leadership & Lattes returns Friday … Learn how to step up your social media game

Tuesday: Central Schools Superintendent Mike Faulk and his predecessor Jason Fountain will discuss the school system’s development at the East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Faulk is stepping down from his post on Dec. 31 to become executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents. The event will be held at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway, across from Towne Center, at noon. Lunch is $19.50.

Friday: Leadership & Lattes will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott. Hosted by Dima Ghawi, the monthly event focuses on elevating women in business. The event includes 20 minutes for networking, 30 minutes for group discussion and activity about a business topic lead by Ghawi, and then 10 additional minutes for more networking. Tickets are $10. Get complete details and RSVP to attend.

Friday: Find out what lies ahead for social media in 2018 at BR Hug’s upcoming meeting from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at BlinkJar Media on Interline Avenue, off of Drusilla Lane. The meeting is free to attend. BR Hug connects online marketers seeking to learn from, motivate and inspire others. Other topics of discussion include scheduling social media posts and strategies to help improve online performance. Get more information.

