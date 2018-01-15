Don’t Miss Events: ‘DIG’ editor to speak at Women in Media luncheon … Dima Ghawi is back with Leadership & Lattes … LSU president to join Warren Drake for Lunch with the Supe

Wednesday: DIG magazine editor and published author Season Vinning is the featured speaker at this week’s Women in Media luncheon. Vinning will detail her journey from graphic artist to magazine editor. The lunch begins with networking and check-in at from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Galatoire’s Bistro, with the program to follow from noon to 1 p.m. The event is free for members. Non-members can buy tickets online for $20 or pay $30 at the door. Get more information.

Friday: The next Leadership & Lattes event is from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott on Hilton Avenue. Leadership coach Dima Ghawi founded Leadership & Lattes to elevate women in business. The event includes networking and a discussion about a business-related topic. The cost is $10, and men are encouraged to attend. Get more information.

Jan. 23: LSU President F. King Alexander will join East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Warren Drake at this month’s Lunch with the Supe. The lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Juban’s Restaurant on Perkins Road. King and Drake will discuss their visions for preparing and inspiring students to succeed in college and the workforce. Tickets are $30. Register and get more information.

Have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.