Don’t Miss Events: DEQ leader to give update on Volkswagen settlement … Learn how to negotiate your salary … Watch the inauguration with the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge

Wednesday: With Volkswagen continuing to make headlines for its diesel emissions scandal, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Chuck Carr Brown will speak about the company’s agreement to pay one of largest consumer settlements in U.S. history. Brown is the featured speaker at Louisiana Clean Fuels’ upcoming stakeholder meeting. The meeting will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Baton Rouge Community College’s Automotive Technology Center, 2115 N. Lobdell Blvd. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. See the full agenda and register.

Wednesday: Negotiating your salary for a new job or a position you’ve held for a while can be intimidating, but the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System is here to help. The library’s Career Center is hosting a free seminar called “Salary Negotiation 101” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room 102 of the first floor of the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. You’ll receive tips to help you successfully navigate your way toward higher pay. Get more information. Pre-registration is required.

Friday: If you are planning on watching the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish is sponsoring an Inauguration Watch Lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Doe’s Eat Place of Baton Rouge, 3723 Government St. Seating is limited to 75 people. RSVP.

